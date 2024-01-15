Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s initiatives being acknowledged globally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's initiatives on peace, particularly the 10-point formula he proposed at the G-20 summit in Indonesia last year, are gradually becoming initiatives on a global scale.

"The rulers of Russia think that with violence and terror, with their lies and cruelty, they can impose some other, predatory world order-a world order without rules, without any security guarantees. It is precisely their confidence … that we are now collectively reducing … Ukrainian initiatives are gradually becoming global initiatives," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Sunday.

The peace formula, among other things, seeks the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in 2022.

Commenting on a fourth meeting of advisers on the initiative held in Davos, Zelenskyy said more than 80 countries and international organizations were represented, including states from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

He said the meeting furthered the work during the first three meetings in Malta, Saudi Arabia, and Denmark, adding that he looked forward to a detailed report from the Ukrainian team on the discussions held.

The Ukrainian leader said work on security guarantees for Ukraine has also continued, with negotiations beginning with Romania.

He added that the first two weeks of this year added to Ukraine's strength and capabilities through the unveiling of new support packages.

"There are much-needed agreements on the joint production of weapons and shells, a particularly sensitive issue is drones. There will be more drones. We are preparing more good news on air defense. We keep in mind both missiles and electronic warfare-there will be more of them," he said.