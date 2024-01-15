Israeli civilian killed by IDF in Gaza Strip after being misidentified as an "armed man"

It has been revealed that the Israeli military mistakenly killed an Israeli civilian, Efiyahu Muri, crossing the Gaza Strip border, misidentifying him as an "armed Palestinian" during a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) attack.



Muri went missing on October 23, and after investigations, it was discovered that he was killed in a UAV attack by the Israeli military, who wrongly identified him as an armed Palestinian near the Gaza border.



The Israeli army confirmed Muri's death in a UAV attack upon inquiry but has not yet contacted the family.



