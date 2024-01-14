Pro-Palestine demonstrators demand cease-fire in Gaza Strip despite cold weather in Paris

Supporters of Palestine organized a demonstration Saturday in Paris that demanded a cease-fire in Gaza.

Demonstrators marched from Republic Square to Clichy Square despite the cold weather in the French capital.

They walked for hours chanting slogans such as "We are all Palestinians", "Israel is a murderer," and "Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people."

Demonstrators carried banners with messages that said: "Stay silent while children sleep, not when they die", "Stop the genocide" and expressed gratitude to South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel to the top UN court.

Palestinian and South African flags were also proudly displayed.

Two individuals were stopped by police and removed from the demonstration area after they affixed pro-Palestinian stickers to the windows of an international fast-food chain's branch.

Protesters reacted by demanding their release.

Unsubmissive France (LFI) Party deputy Thomas Portes, told Anadolu at the demonstration that the lawsuit by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) offered hope for Palestinians.

Portes highlighted South Africa's complaint that alleges clear indications of genocide in Gaza and called for the ICJ to hold Israel accountable.

He said he saw South Africa as a "powerful signal" representing the voice of the Palestinian people and urged global mobilization to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Portes also emphasized the urgency of the situation and said the world cannot accept the killing of Palestinians and raised concerns about the future existence of Palestinians in Gaza.

The French parliamentarian said he has not received a response from the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the complaint he submitted about 4,000 French-Israeli soldiers stationed in Gaza.

Portes indicated that he is requesting an investigation to determine whether the soldiers have committed war crimes or have been complicit in such crimes. He emphasized that if found guilty, they should be prosecuted by the French justice system.

A protester named Karim, who carried a banner thanking South Africa for its lawsuit, said genocide is occurring in Gaza while the international community remains silent.

Karim highlighted the commendable nature of South Africa's initiative, noting that, unlike historical genocides, the events in Gaza are being documented.







