New Danish king takes over as Queen Margrethe gives up throne

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II gave up the throne on Sunday to her son Frederik after a 52-year reign.



The 83-year-old signed her abdication declaration at a meeting with the government in Copenhagen on Sunday, as television footage from Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the Danish parliament, showed.



The former crown prince then symbolically took his mother's place at the table. "God bless the king," said Margrethe as she left the hall, then drove back to Amalienborg Palace, the official residence of the Danish royal family.



The royal accession is now formally complete and the former crown prince is the new king of Denmark. At 3 pm (1400 GMT), the 55-year-old is to be officially proclaimed King Frederik X by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.



A huge crowd is waiting outside for the proclamation.



The incoming monarch is expected to address the nation in a speech.



Margrethe stunned Denmark by announcing in her New Year's speech that she would be abdicating on January 14 and that she intended to hand over the throne to her eldest son.



Notably, the date marks exactly 52 years since she succeeded her father Frederik IX after his death.



