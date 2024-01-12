News World Volodymyr Zelensky hails UK support including new £2.5 bln military aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised the UK's £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) military aid plan for Ukraine, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed their support in Ukraine's ongoing battle against Russia.

Sunak traveled to Kyiv on Friday to unveil the new funding, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Ukraine this year.



With an increase of £200 million on the last two years, the military support comes at a crucial time for Zelensky amid fears that interest is flagging among allies as the war drags on.



The two leaders also signed a new security agreement, committing the UK to provide "swift and sustained" assistance if Ukraine is ever attacked by Russia again.



Zelensky hailed Sunak's "personal leadership" and said the agreement would lay "the groundwork for our further work with our other partners".



The UK is the first country to sign a final security agreement with Ukraine, after G7 countries agreed at last year's NATO summit to sign bilateral security assurances with the country.



At a press conference alongside the Ukrainian president, Sunak said "our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor the resources for long wars".



He said: "Ukraine is not alone, and Ukraine will never be alone. Putin might think that he can outlast us but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.



"Because this war is about Ukraine's right to defend itself and to determine your own future and the Ukrainian people's historic choice to be an independent democracy at the heart of Europe.



"Your quest for freedom has inspired and moved the British people and for the free nations of the world aid to Ukraine is also an investment in our own collective security.



"Because if Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there, and our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor resources for long wars. So waver now and we embolden not just Putin, but his allies in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere.



"That's why the United Kingdom and the free world will continue to stand with Ukraine, as we have since the very beginning of this war."



Downing Street said the £2.5 billion in funding would cover long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security.



Around £200 million will also be spent on a push to procure and produce thousands of military drones, which the government said was the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation.



Most are expected to be manufactured in the UK.











