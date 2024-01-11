U.S. 'monitoring' situation in Ecuador after gang attack, rules out sending troops

Security forces patrol Carondelet Palace in Quito on January 10, 2024, as Ecuador remains in a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. is "monitoring" the situation in Ecuador, but ruled out sending troops to the Latin American nation Wednesday following attacks by armed groups that culminated with gang members attacking a television station during a live broadcast.

"We strongly condemn the recent criminal attacks by armed groups in Ecuador against private, public, & government institutions," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote X. "We are committed to supporting Ecuadorians' security & prosperity & bolstering cooperation w/partners to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice."

Ecuadorian authorities announced Wednesday an "internal armed conflict" regarding riots rocking the country since Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, escaped from prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

President Daniel Noboa has pledged to hit back at rising crime, including gang control of prisons, kidnappings of police and bombings.

"I have ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military operations to neutralize these groups," said the president.

Police announced Tuesday the arrest of 13 people who are suspected of breaking into the set of a public television channel and taking staff hostage as shots and yelling were heard in the background.

Police Chief Cesar Augusto Zapata said the hostages were released and taken to safety.

The declaration of an internal conflict occurred one day after Noboa declared a state of emergency for 60 days in Ecuador due to a serious prison and security crisis that the country is experiencing.

The decision was made after Macias, one of the country's most dangerous gang leaders, was reported missing Monday from prison, triggering a series of riots in at least six prisons in the country.

In response to a question from a reporter, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby ruled out the deployment of U.S. troops to help stabilize the situation in Ecuador.

"There's no plans for that, and we ought to just kill that right now. But certainly, we're willing to talk with the government of Ecuador about what they might need, it could be maybe some investigative help, that kind of thing," he said.