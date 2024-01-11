UN chief 'alarmed' by deteriorating security situation in Ecuador

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the "recent acts of violence" in Ecuador, said his spokesman on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General is very much alarmed by the deteriorating situation in the country as well as its disruptive impact on the lives of Ecuadorians, " Stephane Dujarric told reporters during his press briefing.

Guterres sends a message of solidarity to the Ecuadorian people, he added.

Ecuadorian authorities announced Wednesday an "internal armed conflict" regarding riots rocking the country since Adolfo Macias, leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, escaped from prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

President Daniel Noboa has pledged to hit back at rising crime, including gang control of prisons, kidnappings of police and bombings.

The crisis prompted Noboa to declare a 60-day state of emergency on Monday.

Dujarric also said that Guterres spoke by phone with Ecuador's Permanent Representative to the UN Jose Javier De La Gasca Lopez Dominguez Wednesday morning.