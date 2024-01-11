Ukrainian parliament returns bill on mobilization for revision

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday returned a controversial bill on mobilization, meant to find fresh recruits to aid country's war effort against Russia, for revision to the government.

"According to the results of the (parliament's) meeting, the bill is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we are passing on the proposals made in the committee and in the working groups," Ukrainian lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia said in a statement on Telegram.

Arahamia said every political faction comprehended and endorsed the necessity for mobilization.

The bill was considered in the meeting attended by Ukraine's commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and heads of political factions and committees, among others.

On Dec. 25, 2023, the Ukrainian government proposed a bill to the parliament, also known as the Verkhovna Rada, on new rules of mobilization, which calls for lowering the age of conscription from 27 to 25, allows to mobilize even disabled people, send out notification about the necessity to report to the military service in electronic form and restrict the rights of evaders, including those who have left the country.