Moscow says multiple Ukrainian drones downed over Russian territory

Russia's air defence has reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.



The drones were intercepted early on Thursday morning over the Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on Telegram. The reports could not be independently verified.



The Telegram post called the use of drones an attempt to carry out a "terrorist attack."



There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian military invasion for almost two years with the help of Western allies.



In its defence campaign, the country has repeatedly shelled Russian territory - both in the border region and in the hinterland.



However, the Russian damage and casualty figures are miniscule compared to the civilian deaths and civilian infrastructure which Russia has destroyed in the course of the war in Ukraine.



