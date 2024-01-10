Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have attacked US ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Wednesday that they had attacked a US ship providing support for Israel in the Red Sea.

"The attack involved a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones," the Houthi group said in a statement.

The Yemeni group said the attack "was an initial response to last month's US assault on its forces in the Red Sea."

Last month, Houthi rebels said that 10 members had been killed in a US attack on three rebel boats in the Red Sea.

"We will not hesitate to deal appropriately with all hostile threats as part of the right to defend our country, our people, and our nation," the Houthi group said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have significantly stepped up their involvement in the conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the Red Sea.

The group has warned that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Last month, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.







