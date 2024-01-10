US, UK shoot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Houthis in Red Sea

The US said Tuesday that its forces along with those of the UK shot down 21 drones and missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea amid rising tensions with the rebel group.

"On Jan. 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack of Iranian designed one-way attack UAVs (OWA UAVs), anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting.

"Eighteen OWA UAVs, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by a combined effort of F/A-18s from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mason (DDG 87) and the United Kingdom's HMS Diamond (D34)," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

This was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19, CENTCOM said, adding there were no injuries or damage reported.

Referring to a recent joint statement with its allies, the US said "the Houthis will bear the responsibility for the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, or the free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways."

In a joint statement last week, the US, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the UK called for the immediate end of the "illegal attacks" and the release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the Southern Red Sea, warning they will attack all Israel-bound ships. They say the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission-Operation Prosperity Guardian-to counter the Houthi attacks.















