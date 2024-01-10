Russia says fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on southern Saratov region

Air defence forces have shot down a drone in the southern Russian region of Saratov, authorities said on Wednesday.



The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone was destroyed by the air defence. This had thwarted Kiev's attempt to "carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the post said.



Russia had already shot down drones several times in the Saratov region, where the Engels-2 military airfield is located. Russia has stationed strategic bombers there for missile attacks on Ukraine.



As recently as December, Moscow used several bombers based at the Engels airfield to fire missiles at Ukraine.



Engels is more than 500 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.



