NAVALNYS TEAM CALLS FOR PROTESTS ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF HIS ARREST

The movement of jailed leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has called on demonstrations around the world to mark the third anniversary of his imprisonment on January 21.



Russian President Vladimir Putin had one of his harshest critics locked up in an Arctic prison colony to silence him, said Navalny's team.



"Don't let Putin win," his chief strategist Leonid Volkov, who has fled abroad, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.



Demonstrations are only planned abroad as Russian authorities harshly crack down on dissent.



Demonstrations are set to be particularly active in Germany, with organizers expecting rallies in as many as 10 cities including Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart.



Navalny has been held in the notorious "Polar Wolf" prison north of the Arctic Circle, in Siberia's Yamal region, since December.



On Tuesday, his team announced on his social media channels that he had been sentenced to another seven days in prison. The reason given was that he had failed to "introduce himself" properly to staff.



Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of extremism.



