Iranian President Raisi: Israel and US will pay a heavy price for crimes that they have committed

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed his displeasure towards Israel and the United States for the attacks on Gaza, stating that they will "pay a heavy price for the crimes they have committed."

According to the official Iranian news agency IRNA, Raisi spoke during a commemoration ceremony in Tehran marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the U.S. attack in Baghdad in January 2020.

Referring to a recent terrorist attack in Kerman, Raisi stated, "With your criminal act yesterday against the human tide moving towards the luminous grave of martyr Soleimani, you intended to intimidate the people. You couldn't use your power against the resistance forces, so now you are using it against innocent people, but rest assured, you will pay a heavy price for this crime."

Raisi emphasized that Israel's attacks approaching genocide in Gaza and Soleimani's killing by the U.S. were significant crimes. He warned the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel) directly involved in all the crimes in Palestine and Gaza, saying, "Be certain that you will pay a bitter price for this crime and other crimes you have committed."

Regarding the attacks in Iran, in the province of Kerman, two explosions occurred on the road leading to the cemetery where a commemoration ceremony for Qasem Soleimani was taking place on the fourth anniversary of his death. In the explosions near the cemetery where Soleimani is buried, 95 people lost their lives, and 211 others were injured.

Iranian officials had declared the explosions as a terrorist attack.







