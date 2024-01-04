 Contact Us
News World 1 dead as floods sweep parts of France

1 dead as floods sweep parts of France

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 04,2024
Subscribe
1 DEAD AS FLOODS SWEEP PARTS OF FRANCE

At least one person died as floods continued to sweep northern and eastern parts of France, local media reported on Thursday.

The dead body of a 73-year-old man was found in a submerged vehicle in the Loire-Atlantique region, according to the French daily Liberation.

The man, who had been reported missing, was believed to be driving his car on a road that was closed to traffic due to floods.

Separately, a total of 371 people were evacuated from their homes in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais.

It was reported that a total of 1,299 homes in 189 villages had been affected by the floods in the department.

On Thursday, the French weather agency issued a red alert until Thursday for Pas-de-Calais amid floods.