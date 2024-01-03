Houthis fire 2 anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into Red Sea: US

wo anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired Tuesday from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen toward international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea, according to the US military.

"Multiple commercial ships in the area reported the impact of the ASBMs (anti-ship ballistic missiles) into the surrounding water though none have reported any damage," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

"These illegal actions endangered the lives of dozens of innocent mariners and continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce," it said, adding "this is the 24th attack against merchant shipping in the Southern Red Sea since Nov. 19."

Yemen's Houthi rebels have significantly stepped up their involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the Southern Red Sea. The group has warned that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.









