WHAT IS BEHIND THE ISRAELS GAZA EVACUATION PLAN?

While Israel continues its relentless Gaza genocide, the decision to withdraw troops from the killers' army has sparked attention. As Israel announces the discharge of five combat brigades from Gaza, it is claimed that the decision has U.S. backing. The details of the plan for Gaza's fate were shared in the country's press.



Israel is making headlines with a striking decision in its ongoing Gaza massacre since October 7th. The Israeli army, which launched the bloodiest genocide in its history without discrimination, from the beginning of the Gaza occupation, has decided to withdraw a significant number of troops from Gaza.



In a statement made on the Israeli army radio's social media account, it was stated, "Based on the evaluation made regarding the situation and the development of conflicts in the Gaza Strip, the army has decided to discharge 5 combat brigades from the Gaza land war." The statement indicated that the discharged brigades are the 551st Reserve Brigade, the 14th Brigade, and three training brigades.



While the strategic nature of the Israeli army's announcement was discussed, different claims regarding the issue emerged in the U.S. media. An unnamed U.S. official told NBC News that the pressure applied by Washington is behind Israel's plans to withdraw some forces.



The Israeli news site "Walla" and Channel 12 television had previously announced on December 21st that units belonging to the Golani Brigade withdrew from the Gaza Strip to rest after suffering heavy losses.



The unnamed official, stating that the Biden administration pressured Israeli soldiers to withdraw from Gaza, emphasized that the conflicts continued in northern Gaza, and there was no urgent change in operations in southern Gaza.



NBC stated, "The plan to withdraw part of the IDF's soldiers seems to be the beginning of the next stage of operations in northern Gaza, and a U.S. official says that this is a move insisted upon by the Biden administration."



On the other hand, the Israeli media claimed that after the attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army plans to divide Gaza into regions and have it managed by tribes known to the Israeli army and intelligence to distribute humanitarian aid.



According to the news of the Israeli state television KAN, the Israeli army presented the plan it prepared for the administration of the Gaza Strip after the attacks in a cabinet meeting. It was claimed that the plan prepared by the Israeli army included the division of the Gaza Strip into regions, each region being controlled by a tribe, and these tribes known to the Israeli army and the Internal Intelligence Service Shin-Bet would manage civilian life in Gaza temporarily and be responsible for the distribution of humanitarian aid.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech to the Security and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Israeli Parliament, said, "Without a fundamental change, there is no point in talking about the Palestinian Authority being part of the administration of Gaza."



Pointing to the Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu said, "If they are serious about change, let them prove it first in the West Bank."



According to KAN's news, Netanyahu's statements came after Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer's meetings in the U.S. regarding "planning" for the region after the attacks on the Gaza Strip, following the end of the attacks. It was stated that Blinken would visit Israel this week and ask politicians for statements about the plan for the post-attack period in the Gaza Strip.



The U.S. is reportedly concerned that Israel's refusal for Gaza to be governed by a Palestinian structure after the attacks would lead to Israel's effective occupation of Gaza.



Netanyahu has repeatedly stated after the start of the attacks on Gaza that he refuses the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza.







