 Contact Us
News World Putin calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod "terrorism" by Putin, vowing to carry out further strikes

Putin calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod "terrorism" by Putin, vowing to carry out further strikes

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will increase its attacks on military targets in response to the recent attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. He also stated that any acts of violence against civilians will not go unpunished, during a visit to a military hospital.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 01,2024
Subscribe
PUTIN CALLS UKRAINIAN ATTACK ON BELGOROD TERRORISM BY PUTIN, VOWING TO CARRY OUT FURTHER STRIKES

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that a series of Ukrainian missile strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod that killed 20 people and wounded 111 was "a terrorist act" that would not go unpunished and promised more strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Speaking at a meeting with servicemen at a military hospital in Moscow, Putin said that the strikes, which came amid intensified Russian air assaults against Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv, "will not go unpunished".

Putin said that Russia would continue to strike "sensitive" military targets in Ukraine. Russia denies Western and Ukrainian accusations that it targets civilian infrastructure.

In a wide-ranging conversation with the servicemen, Putin said that the course of the war in Ukraine was changing in Russia's favour, and that Moscow hoped to end the war, but only on its own terms.

Putin's traditional New Year address delivered on Sunday made only a passing reference to the war in Ukraine, a sharp contrast to last year's speech.