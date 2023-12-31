US strikes on Huthis in Red Sea killed 10 rebels: Yemen port sources

At least 10 Huthi rebels were killed Sunday and two others wounded when US forces struck their boats in the southern Red Sea, two sources at Yemen's Hodeida port said.

The US military earlier said it had destroyed several small boats operated by the Iran-backed Huthis after the rebels had attacked and tried to board a container ship.

One source at the rebel-controlled port said the wounded were rescued following the strike. The other source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were four other survivors.





