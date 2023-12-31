SHARED EFFORTS, RESPECT NEEDED, GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS IN 2024 ADDRESS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is optimistic that Germany can navigate the sea of geopolitical and economic challenges it will face down in 2024 as he urged the country to embrace change.



"We can cope with headwinds," the Social Democrat said in his annual New Year's speech to the nation, the text of which was distributed in advance on Sunday. "That doesn't make the challenges of our time any smaller."



"The realization that everyone is needed makes us strong," Scholz added. "The top researcher as well as the geriatric nurse, the policewoman as well as the parcel delivery person, the pensioner as well as the young trainee."



"If we realize this, if we treat each other with this respect, then we don't have to be afraid of the future," the chancellor asserted.



Scholz made reference to Germans' worries: "As soon as Covid was halfway over, Russia started a relentless war in the middle of Europe," he said.



Shortly afterwards, in mid-2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned off the gas tap to Germany, triggering an energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy.



Then, this autumn, there was the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, the chancellor noted.



"Our world has become more restless and rough," Scholz said. "It's changing at a breathtaking speed."



And this was why Germany also has to change, the chancellor explained.



"For some this is also a cause for dissatisfaction. I take that to heart," he said. "And at the same time I know: We in Germany will get through this."



Scholz's pre-taped speech will be aired by German broadcasters on Sunday evening.



In it, Scholz said that he wants to invest heavily in the future.



"Because anyone who travels by train these days or is stuck in a traffic jam in front of a dilapidated bridge realizes that our country has been subject to wear and tear for too long. That's why we're investing now: in proper roads and better railways."



However, all of this has not become easier given a far-reaching ruling by the top court on government accounting schemes, which produced a massive hole in the federal budget. "We won't be able to implement all the projects we had in mind," Scholz admitted.



The Federal Constitutional Court in mid-November declared the reallocation of €60 billion in the 2021 budget to be null and void. The money was approved as a coronavirus loan, but was subsequently shifted to action on climate change and the modernization of the economy.



The chancellor also addressed the political wrangling which has at times stymied his three-way, centre-left coalition government.



Recent polls have shown the majority of Germans unhappy with his leadership while there has been a surge in support for the far right, which capitalized in 2023 on high inflation and migration fears.



Heated discussions about the right path are a normal part of governing, Scholz said. "The struggle for fair compromises too - even if I could have done without some of the loud debates in the past weeks and months."



Scholz also commented on the situation abroad, pointing to elections planned in 2024, notably in the US. Given the possibility that former US president Donald Trump could return to power in Washington, Scholz appealed for unity within the EU.



If the EU acts as one, it would be acting on behalf of more than 400 million citizens, said the German leader. "In a world of 8, and in future even 10 billion people, that is a real asset," he said.



That is why it is so important for Europe to emerge united and stronger from the European elections in 2024. After all, he said, Russia's war on Ukraine is not over and US presidential elections are coming up, "possibly with far-reaching consequences - including for us here in Europe."



