Moscow says 32 Ukrainian drones downed night after Russian attacks

In the night following the largest air assault on Ukraine since the start of the war, Russia's military shot down 32 Ukrainian drones over Moscow and other parts of the country, Russian defence officials said early on Saturday.



The fixed-wing drones were intercepted by air defences over the western Russian regions of Bryansk, Oryol and Kursk near the Ukrainian border as well as over the Moscow region, the Defence Ministry said on messaging service Telegram.



Ukraine's apparent drone attacks come after waves of Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine left at least 31 people dead and 152 injured in what Kiev officials described on Friday as the largest drone and missile attack the country had seen in the 22-month war.



While Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory have been a recurring feature of the conflict, casualties and damage remain disproportionately on the Ukrainian side.











