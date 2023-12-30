Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 21,672

 Contact Us
The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 has reached 21,672, with 56,165 others injured. The ministry stated that in the past 24 hours, 14 massacres by the Israeli occupation led to the death of 165 Palestinians and injuries to 250 others, with about 70% of the victims being children and women.

Published December 30,2023
The Palestinian death toll from Israeli army's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 21,672, with 56,165 others injured, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that "the Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres during the past 24 hours, which led to the death of 165 Palestinians and the injury of 250 others."

About 70% of the victims are children and women, the ministry added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with at least 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.