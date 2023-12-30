Canada denies support for voluntary Palestinian migration amid Israeli media claims

Canada denied reports that claimed Immigration Minister Marc Miller supported the voluntary migration of Palestinians to Canada during contacts in Israel.

Communication Advisor at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Jeffrey MacDonald told Anadolu that Canada is working with partners in the region to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens.

He said Canada will launch a special program for citizens with relatives in Gaza and will issue temporary visas within that framework.

He noted that the government would prioritize the evaluation of existing applications from Palestinians with family ties to Canada.

MacDonald emphasized that reports in the Israeli media regarding Miller's possible support for the voluntary migration of Palestinians to Canada during contacts in Israel are false.

And he highlighted the difficulties of leaving Gaza and emphasized that those who manage to leave must meet all entry and eligibility criteria to come to Canada.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a meeting with Likud Party members, said their problem is countries willing to accept refugees, according to the Israeli HaYom newspaper.

Israeli parliamentarian Danny Danon, addressing the issue of migration of Palestinians from Gaza in the meeting noted: "The world is effectively discussing this issue. Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller spoke openly about this issue.

"So did (US Republican presidential candidate) Nikki Haley. We must form a team within Israel regarding those who want to leave Gaza and go to a third country," he said.







