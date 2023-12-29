Israeli forces use tear gas to disperse Palestinians that sought to perform Friday prayers near Al Aqsa

Israeli forces sprayed foul-smelling water from water cannons and used tear gas to disperse individuals who sought to pray in the streets around the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being denied entry.

In the 12th consecutive week, Israel imposed restrictions on Palestinians wanting to perform Friday prayers around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police were deployed to various points in the city to restrict Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa.

Barriers were placed at the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem by Israeli forces, allowing only the elderly to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces also set up checkpoints at the external doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Numerous police officers were stationed in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the Old City, hindering the movement of worshippers.

Due to the restrictions, the courtyard and prayer area of Al-Aqsa were partially empty.

For those unable to enter Al-Aqsa and attempting to pray in the streets, Israeli police used water cannons to spray foul-smelling water and intervened with tear gas.

Israeli police have implemented severe restrictions preventing tens of thousands of people from reaching Al-Aqsa for prayers for 12 consecutive weeks, following Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip starting on October 7.