 Contact Us
News World Israeli forces use tear gas to disperse Palestinians that sought to perform Friday prayers near Al Aqsa

Israeli forces use tear gas to disperse Palestinians that sought to perform Friday prayers near Al Aqsa

Israeli authorities deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse individuals attempting to pray in the streets near the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This was the 12th week in a row where Palestinians were denied entry to the mosque for Friday prayers in occupied East Jerusalem.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 29,2023
Subscribe

Israeli forces sprayed foul-smelling water from water cannons and used tear gas to disperse individuals who sought to pray in the streets around the Al-Aqsa Mosque after being denied entry.

In the 12th consecutive week, Israel imposed restrictions on Palestinians wanting to perform Friday prayers around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police were deployed to various points in the city to restrict Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa.

Barriers were placed at the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem by Israeli forces, allowing only the elderly to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces also set up checkpoints at the external doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Numerous police officers were stationed in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the Old City, hindering the movement of worshippers.

Due to the restrictions, the courtyard and prayer area of Al-Aqsa were partially empty.

For those unable to enter Al-Aqsa and attempting to pray in the streets, Israeli police used water cannons to spray foul-smelling water and intervened with tear gas.

Israeli police have implemented severe restrictions preventing tens of thousands of people from reaching Al-Aqsa for prayers for 12 consecutive weeks, following Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip starting on October 7.