Israel threatening journalists not to cover ongoing massacres in conflict-hit Gaza Strip

For over two months, Israel, which has kept Gaza under blockade for years, has been bombing day and night, preventing the witnessing, hearing, and telling of the massacre. Only a handful of journalists, activists, and their families who describe what is happening in the city, where foreign journalists cannot enter, are directly targeted.



Since the start of Israeli aggression, no foreign press has been granted entry into besieged Gaza. The Tel Aviv government intends to conceal the heinous violence and bloodshed from the rest of the world.



Any journalists attempting to report, broadcast, capture images, or document the situation with limited resources within Gaza are being directly targeted by the Israeli military.



As reported by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, 75 journalists lost their lives and an additional 80 were wounded in Israeli assaults.



The Israeli military, responsible for the deaths of over 20,000 individuals in the past two months, intimidates reporters who document and portray the forced displacement and murder of more than two million civilians.



Journalists are either warned or killed without warning. Israeli officers also threaten journalists' families.



The Israeli army bombed 60 homes belonging to journalists, as reported by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.



Not only journalists but also anyone speaking, writing, and broadcasting in Gaza is now targeted and silenced by Israel.



The family of Vail el-Dahduh, Al Jazeera's correspondent in Gaza, who announced the massacre to the world with broadcasts from Gaza, was targeted. Many people, including Dahduh's wife, son, daughter, and granddaughter, were killed.



Still, Dahduh tried to do his job and tell the consequences of Israeli attacks. Dahduh, forcibly displaced by Israel from northern Gaza, described leaving his homeland with these words: "It is tough, brother. Leaving your home and country is very difficult, very sad. That's the situation."



Dahduh, the Gaza chief of Al Jazeera, also became a target of attacks in southern Gaza. His colleague Samir Ebu Dakka was killed beside him, and he himself was injured.



Refaat Alareer, a Professor, Author, and Poet at Gaza Islamic University, who worked to convey the stories of people killed by Israel in Gaza through the "We Are More Than Numbers" project, was targeted.



Efforts to make the stories of those killed in Palestine known to the world were a significant endeavour by Refaat Alareer. He and his family were targeted by Israeli bombs.



Enes Sherif broadcasts from everywhere bombed by Israel in Gaza, trying to convey the events with a few colleagues. His broadcasts disturbed the Israeli army. The Israeli army threatened Enes Sherif.



As he said, he did it... He worked hard to make the world aware of the human tragedy in northern Gaza. His house in the Jibaliye Refugee Camp, which is part of his family, was bombed by Israeli warplanes on December 11th. Sherif's father lost his life.



The intentional killing of journalists and activists in Gaza is not deemed significant enough by the international community. Both the United States and EU countries consider freedom of expression and the press as important criteria in their relations.



The US State Department and the White House only condemn journalist deaths and sometimes "recommend an investigation." Often, they claim that there is "not enough evidence" that the deaths were caused by Israel.



Although weak voices are heard from some EU countries, neither Germany nor France seems to be concerned about this issue.



In fact, these events are not the first. It will be remembered that Al Jazeera correspondent Shirin Abu Akila was also shot dead by the Israeli army. Investigations found that the bullet that killed Akila came from an Israeli soldier's weapon, but the issue was still closed.



Indeed, the Tel Aviv administration knows this, and for this reason, it has not hesitated to kill 75 journalists since October 7th.







