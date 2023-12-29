EUS BORRELL CALLS RUSSIAS MASSIVE AIRSTRIKES ON UKRAINE BARBARIC

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday condemned Russia's recent airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, calling them "barbaric" and yet another attack on innocent civilians.



"It was yet another cowardly and indiscriminate targeting of schools, a metro station and a hospital," Borrell wrote on the X platform.



Borrell said he had spoken to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.



"Ukraine's fight for freedom against tyranny is a common fight," Borrell wrote.



The EU remains committed to providing additional military equipment in 2024 to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion, Borrell said.



"The EU stands with Ukraine, as long as it takes," he wrote.



Russia's latest bombing of Ukraine resulted in at least 26 people killed and almost 140 injured in unprecedented airstrikes across the country shortly before the New Year, according to regional Ukrainian authorities on Friday.



