US announces additional $250M worth of arms and equipment for Ukraine

The US announced Wednesday that it will provide an additional $250 million worth of arms and equipment to Ukraine.

The package includes air defense munitions, other air defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions and over 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

"Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Noting that a coalition of more than 50 countries continues to provide support for Ukraine, Blinken said: "It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future."

A State Department spokesperson said following the announcement that the US "continued to demonstrate its enduring commitment to Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal aggression."

The Pentagon said in a separate statement that the $250 million package includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

"These capabilities will support Ukraine's most pressing needs to enable its forces to defend their sovereignty and independence," it added.

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in February 2022, the US has sent approximately $44.3 billion in military assistance to Kyiv.

The announcement comes as Ukraine war aid languishes in Congress as part of a broader $106 billion supplemental funding request put forward by US President Joe Biden. Republican members of Congress have made the package's approval contingent on sweeping restrictions on migration in border policy.

Roughly $61.4 billion is earmarked for sending additional military assistance to Ukraine, including funding to replenish US stocks that would be transferred to Kyiv under the proposal.

While Ukraine is, by far, the largest recipient of the aid package, it also includes $14.3 billion for Israel, over $13 billion for border security and funding for other policy priorities, including humanitarian assistance.