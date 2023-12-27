China calls out ‘double standards’ against terrorism

China on Wednesday denounced what it called "double standards" in combating terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said such a posture "benefits no one" and comes at the "expense of international and regional security and will only backfire."

Mao's comments came in response to claims by a former Pakistani militant commander, Sarfraz Bangulzai, of the banned militant organization Baloch National Army, according to a transcript of a news conference released by the ministry.



She told reporters in Beijing: "To support and use terrorist groups and let them thrive out of one's selfish interests at the expense of international and regional security benefits no one and will only backfire."

"China stands for strengthening counterterrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism," stressed Mao.

She was responding to a question by the China Daily newspaper that India "has been secretly supporting terrorist activities in Balochistan and financing Balochistan separatist forces" as alleged by Bangulzai.

New Delhi has yet to respond to the claims.

"China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism. To support and use terrorist groups benefits no one and will only backfire," the ministry posted on X with a link to a media report with allegations by Bangulzai.

Bangulzai surrendered last week along with 72 of his associates. He announced the surrender during a news conference in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

He was appointed commander of the Balochistan Nationalist Army following the surrender of his predecessor, Gulzar Imam Shambay, in April.

He accused Pakistan's long-time rival India of supporting militancy in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and poorest province enriched with minerals.

Security forces have long been facing a low-intensity rebellion by Baloch separatists, who claim the province had been "forcibly" incorporated into Pakistan following the end of British colonial rule in South Asia in 1947.

Dozens of soldiers and suspected militants were killed in clashes and ambushes across the province this year.

The province is also a key route for the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. The investment aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Balochistan's Gwadar port through roads, railways and pipelines for cargo, oil and gas transportation.

China operates Gwadar, a crucial deep seaport with a 600-kilometer (373-mile) coastline allowing direct access to the Indian Ocean via the port.