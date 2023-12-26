Israeli army gathers Palestinian civilians in Gaza after forcing them to take off their clothes

The Israeli army gathered dozens of Palestinian civilians in a playground in northern Gaza City after forcing them to take off their clothes.

In a video shared on social media late Monday, Palestinian civilians, including children and the elderly, are seen being held by the Israeli army in a playground after being stripped down to their underwear.

The video also showed Israeli tanks' barrels pointing at Palestinians in their underwear.

The fate of those Palestinians is unknown, as the Israeli army has not yet commented on the video.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

On Nov. 10, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman revised the official death toll of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the figure to around 1,200 people, and since then, Tel Aviv has not provided any additional information about the casualties.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid acute shortages of food and clean water.



