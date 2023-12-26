Israel: Non-citizen Jewish can voluntarily join military service

Israel allows non-Israeli Jewish individuals to voluntarily join military service, an army spokesperson told Anadolu, without disclosing the number of foreign mercenaries currently serving, as a debate has erupted following a French lawmaker filing a criminal complaint and South Africa threatening to revoke the nationalities of nationals taking part in the conflict.

Amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, the presence of individuals with no family in Israel to support them, such as a new immigrant, a volunteer from abroad, and an orphan, serving in the Israeli army as "lone soldiers," has drawn attention.

In a written message to a spokesperson for Israeli army unit, Anadolu asked, "Can any Jewish person serve in IDF even if he/she is not Israeli citizen? Or he/she must get Israeli citizenship first to serve in the army?"

"You can volunteer" in the Israeli army was the response.

However, when asked about the number of non-citizens currently serving in the Israeli army, the spokesperson cited "security reasons" for her inability to disclose such information.

In Israel, young men over the age of 18 are required to serve in the military for 32 months, while young women are required to serve for 24 months. Failure to comply with this service requirement may result in up to 200 days in prison and societal pressure.

- French criticism for dual citizens serving in Israeli army

According to Israeli law, dual citizens living in other countries who are also Israeli citizens are required to serve in the Israeli army.

In France, Thomas Portes, a lawmaker from the France Unbowed party, filed a criminal complaint against 4,185 French-origin soldiers serving in the Israeli army. The charge centers on "complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes" in Gaza.

Earlier, Portes drew attention to the extent of the crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza and the West Bank on the social media platform X.

Sharing the criminal complaint letter he sent to the French Republic Prosecutor's Office, Portes emphasized the dire situation in Gaza, with 70% of the population, including women and children, killed since Oct. 7, and civilians forcibly displaced.

Portes pointed out strong evidence of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, stating that French-origin soldiers serving in Gaza are "complicit" in these crimes and should therefore be brought to justice.

He urged French justice to investigate the responsibility of French individuals serving in the area for actions contrary to international law and French law.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Israeli and French authorities on the matter.

- South Africans serving in Israel may face prosecution for war crimes

The South African Foreign Ministry in a statement issued on Dec. 18, expressed deep concern about reports of some of its citizens and permanent residents joining or considering joining the Israeli army.

The statement noted that such a step would violate international law, pave the way for further crimes, and could subject these individuals to prosecution.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.



