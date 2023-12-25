China: Realizing Gaza cease-fire remains ‘absolute priority’

China on Monday said realizing a cease-fire in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza remains "an absolute priority and prerequisite for everything else."

Commenting on the UN Security Council resolution passed last week that calls for urgent action to expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "The resolution does not quite come up to international expectations and has certain gaps that needed to be filled."

"Yet in light of the urgent situation on the ground and the position of Palestine and other Arab countries, China voted in favor of the resolution," Mao told reporters in Beijing, according to the ministry.

The UN Security Council resolution also called for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities as Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has resulted in death of at least 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others.

"We hope the resolution will be effectively implemented, more humanitarian aid will reach Gaza as soon as possible, and a monitoring mechanism will be set up," said Mao, adding that China will continue to work with all parties for an early cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the implementation of the two-state solution.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, according to Israeli figures.

Israeli attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.