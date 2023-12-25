China asks India to ‘provide fair’ environment for its firms

China on Monday asked India to provide a "fair, transparent and non-discriminatory" environment to its firms operating in the South Asian nation.

Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said Beijing was "paying close attention" to the arrest by India of two senior employees of Chinese smartphone maker company Vivo.

The case involves alleged money laundering. The company denies the charge and said it would challenge the arrest through legal means.

Mao said China "firmly backs" Chinese firms to "safeguard their legal rights and interests," Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

Beijing's statement came after India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, arrested two Vivo executives last week.

Two months ago, the directorate had arrested four employees of the company, including one Chinese citizen.