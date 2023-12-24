 Contact Us
Number of journalists killed in war-torn Gaza Strip rises to 101

In a statement from the government media office on Sunday, it was confirmed that another journalist has died in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks. This brings the total number of journalists killed in the Palestinian enclave since October 7th to 101.

Published December 24,2023
"Fellow journalist, martyr Ahmed Jamal Al-Madhoun, deputy director of the Palestinian Al-Rai Agency and director of the Visual Media Department, rose to greatness as a martyr at the hands of Israeli treachery in the North Gaza Governorate," the media office said.

Since the attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip, killing at least 20,258 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,688 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.