Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday told his Polish counterpart that Kyiv hoped an "unacceptable" month-long blockade by Polish hauliers at their shared border would end soon.

"The first to do is to unblock the border because this situation, when our friendly relationship is in the shadow of the blocked border, is unacceptable and harmful," Kuleba told his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski.