Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats hold consultations on security issues

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko held consultations on regional and European security issues with his Azerbaijani counterpart Araz Azimov in Baku, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Grushko also met a number of other Azerbaijani top officials, including foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev over the last two days, the ministry said in a statement.

"A thorough exchange of views was held on the current situation in South Caucasus and in the field of European security, including cooperation in the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), the situation in the Council of Europe, and relations between our countries with the European Union and NATO," it said.

Topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda were also touched upon with an emphasis of a particular responsibility of regional states in ensuring peace and security in South Caucasus, it said.

"Both sides confirmed their commitment to maintaining a close dialogue on regional and European security issues."