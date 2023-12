Kremlin: There is no basis for negotiations with Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that there is no current basis for talks between Russia and Ukraine as none of the prerequisites are in place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine withdrew from the negotiation process in 2022 "at Britain's insistence" and "forbade" negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine says peace can only based on a full Russian withdrawal from all the territory it has seized since the war began in February 2022.