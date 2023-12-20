Israeli paratrooper commander killed in clashes with Hamas in southern Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that a paratrooper commander was killed in clashes with Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll since Oct. 7 to 466.

The army said in a statement that Major Reserve Orel Cohen, 33, of the Givati Brigade, was killed in a battle in southern Gaza.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women, and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.







