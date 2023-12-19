U.S. planning potentially last aid package for Ukraine as aid stalls in Congress

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby responds to a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Biden administration is in the final stages of preparing what could be the final aid package for Ukraine if Congress fails to provide more funding, the White House said Monday.

The aid package, which will exhaust all previously appropriated funding, is slated to be announced before the new year, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"When that one's done, as the Comptroller, Mr. McCord, made clear in his note to Congress today, we will have no more replenishment authority available to us," Kirby said in reference to Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord.

"Ukraine still needs our help. And it's well past time for Congress to act, stand up for freedom and democracy in defense of our own national security interests, which are very much at play here," he added during a virtual briefing.

Kirby did not specify the exact day on which it will be rolled out, or indicate what it will include.

The warning comes as Ukraine aid languishes in Congress as part of a broader $106 billion supplemental funding request put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden. Republican members of Congress have made the package's approval contingent on sweeping restrictions on migration on border policy.

Roughly $61.4 billion is earmarked for sending additional military assistance to Ukraine, including funding to replenish U.S. stocks that would be transferred to Kyiv under the proposal.

While Ukraine is, by far, the largest recipient of the aid package, it also includes $14.3 billion for Israel, over $13 billion for border security, and funding for other policy priorities, including humanitarian assistance.

Negotiations are ongoing in the Senate on securing the funding in exchange for tightening of immigration policies, but it is unclear if lawmakers will be able to reach an agreement before departing Washington for winter recess. The Republican-controlled House, meanwhile, has already recessed.