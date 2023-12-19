UK Foreign Secretary Cameron to visit Paris, Rome to call for 'a sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is travelling to Paris and Rome on Tuesday to hold talks on various issues including "the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza," with the regional leaders, according to a government statement.

Cameron will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as his counterparts.

"At a time of volatile international crises, Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit the French and Italian capitals today (19 December) to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as well as maintaining support for Ukraine over the winter period," the statement said.

Cameron will "reiterate his call for a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace, and for increased coordination across European allies to ensure life-saving aid can get into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Cameron's visit to urge a sustainable cease-fire in Gaza comes a day after a policy chance from the British government, which has rejected to make such a call since Oct. 7, stating constantly that Israel had "right to defend itself."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Monday remarks that a "sustainable ceasefire" is needed in Gaza as "too many lives have been lost" under Israeli bombardments came after weeks of calls to the government from many humanitarian groups in the UK.

"As we face some of the greatest challenges to international security in a lifetime, our response must be one of strength and resilience with our European allies," Cameron said ahead of his visits to French and Italian capitals.

"From the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza, to Putin's brutality in Ukraine, it is more important than ever to strengthen our alliances and make sure our voice is heard," he added.

Cameron will "also urge continued support for Ukraine to defend itself through military, humanitarian and economic means," during his visit and "tackling illegal migration," during his meetings.