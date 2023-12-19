South Africans joining Israeli army could face prosecution: Foreign Ministry

South African citizens joining the Israeli army amid the ongoing Gaza conflict could face prosecution back home, the Foreign Ministry has warned.

"The South African Government is gravely concerned by reports that some South African citizens and permanent residents have joined or are considering joining the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in the war in Gaza and in the other Occupied Palestinian Territories," a ministry statement said on Monday.

"Such action can potentially contribute to the violation of international law and the commission of further international crimes, thus making them liable for prosecution in South Africa," it added.

The ministry further said that any South African wanting to serve in a foreign army should first apply to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) which makes a "recommendation to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans that such an application be granted or refused."

Any person joining the Israeli army without the necessary permission of the NCACC is "breaking the law and can be prosecuted," it added.