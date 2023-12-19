Israeli overnight airstrikes on Rafah kill 25 Palestinians

At least 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli overnight airstrikes on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, as the Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave entered its 74th day.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Tuesday that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted three adjacent homes for the families of Zorob, Attiya and Abdel-Al leaving 25 Palestinian civilians dead, including a number of children and women.

Wafa reported that journalist Adel Zorob was among the people killed in Rafah city.

Another Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, also left five dead, including four brothers from the Abu Ghazal family.

"An unlimited number of citizens were also killed and injured in a series of violent raids east and north of Khan Yunis, and in Deir al-Balah," according to the news agency.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

