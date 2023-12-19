France, UK express wish for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

The French foreign minister expressed hope on Tuesday for "another immediate lasting truce" in Gaza.

Catherine Colonna, in a joint news conference with her British counterpart David Cameron in Paris, said: "I believe our efforts converge to … wish for another immediate lasting truce."

"For our part, what we want to see is a cease-fire as soon as possible, but it must be a sustainable cease-fire," Cameron said.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.



