Denmark to donate CV90 military vehicles to Ukraine

Denmark will join Sweden in donating CV90 infantry fighting vehicles as well as the production of new vehicles worth 1.8 billion Danish kroner ($264 million) to Ukraine, according to the Danish Defense Ministry.

Copenhagen's decision follows Ukraine's demand for more of the vehicles after Sweden donated 50 CV90s.

"This is an important step to support Ukraine's defense forces together with Denmark," Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said in a statement. "Combat vehicle 90 (CV90) has been, and is, a significant addition to Ukraine's defense since Sweden donated 50 vehicles earlier this year."

The contribution will help finance and support the production of new vehicles, as well as spare parts, ammunition and post-delivery maintenance.

Denmark proposed a new military donation package last week to Ukraine worth $1.1 billion per day after a surprise meeting on Wednesday between Nordic leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Nordic summit in Norway.

The current bilateral agreement "is an important contribution to our joint ambition to continue to support Ukraine's freedom struggle," said the Danish Defense Ministry.

Denmark had already supported Ukraine militarily in aid worth 20.5 billion kroner ($3.9 billion) and civilian aid of 2.8 billion kroner, ($411 million).