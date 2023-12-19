Berlin aims to deter asylum seekers from Georgia with public campaign

Germany and Georgia have agreed to cooperate more closely on a range of migration issues - including a campaign to discourage potential asylum seekers - as Berlin takes a tougher approach to people who do not have the right to stay in the country.



German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and her Georgian counterpart, Vakhtang Gomelauri, agreed in Tbilisi on Tuesday to launch a public campaign to inform people in Georgia of "the low chances of success" of their asylum applications in Germany.



Measures for the reintegration of returned migrants to Georgia are also planned.



German federal authorities responsible for deportations say Georgia is already cooperating well in taking back its citizens who are required to leave the country after their asylum applications failed.



From the perspective of the German Interior Ministry, last week's decision by Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, to classify Georgia as a "safe country of origin" was an important step in making it easier to deport applicants.



Almost 9,000 Georgians applied for asylum in Germany between the beginning of January and the end of November. In the past three years, Georgian applicants have been granted protected status in less than 3% of cases.



For its part, the government in Tbilisi does not want to see a large-scale migration of Georgian workers to Germany.



The agreement that has now been signed largely only provides for simplified processes for seasonal workers and an increased exchange of students, trainees and researchers.



In total, more than 304,000 people applied for asylum in Germany for the first time in the first 11 months of this year, around 60% more than in the same period last year.



As around 1 million war refugees from Ukraine must be accommodated at the same time, the German government is trying to reduce the number of unauthorized entries and ensure that more people who are obliged to leave the country do so.



Measures to achieve this goal include new temporary checks at the land borders with the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland.



The fact that hundreds of Georgians submit apparently unfounded asylum applications in Germany every month is seen as an additional burden.



