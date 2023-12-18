REPORTS: RUSSIAS BELGOROD REGION ATTACKED BY ARTILLERY

Several villages in the Russian region of Belgorod, not far from the border with Ukraine, came under fire on Sunday, according to reports.



Russian media reported an attack by regular Ukrainian units, while Ukrainian military intelligence said there had been an unexpected attack by "opponents of the Kremlin regime." Independent clarification was initially not possible.



According to Russian sources, several villages were attacked. Ukrainian sources, in turn, spoke of attacks against military targets in the region, in the course of which Russian artillery is said to have opened "chaotic fire" on several villages on the Russian side of the border.



Belgorod is located almost 50 kilometres north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.



Earlier on Sunday, the Ukrainian military said one person has been killed in a new wave of Russian drone attacks targeting Ukraine's Odessa region on the Black Sea.



A drone that had been shot down crashed into a house and exploded, the military authorities in southern Ukraine said on Telegram, adding that one male resident was killed.



Images said to be from the incident showed major destruction. In total, Ukraine's air defences shot down 20 Russian drones and one rocket, it said.



In Russia, 35 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the southern Volgograd, Rostov and Lipetsk regions, said the Defence Ministry in Moscow, which has been overseeing the war started by the Kremlin on February 24 last year.



It was not possible to independently verify those claims.



Over the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, the military has been avoiding reporting about loss and damages caused by Ukrainian attacks, focussing instead on its own successes.



The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, said that the majority of the drones had been shot down, meaning that it is possible that some may have hit their target. He said that there had been a massive attack on the region, without giving further details.



According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, the drones had been targeting a military airfield in Morozovsk in Rostov, where fighter jets are stationed for the attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion with the help of Western aid. As part of its campaign, the military has repeatedly targeted Russia's border region as well as the hinterland with drones. However, damages and casualty numbers on Russian territory are a far cry from the devastation inflicted on Ukraine.



