4 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN ISRAELI ARMY RAID ON AL-FARA REFUGEE CAMP IN WEST BANK

At least four young Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces raided the Al-Far'a refugee camp near the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

The raid marked the second such incident within two weeks, a ministry statement said.

In a separate statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its teams provided medical assistance to six seriously injured people in the Al-Far'a camp and that they have been rushed to hospitals.

The latest deaths brought the tally of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank to 301 since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli army raided the camp Monday morning and witnesses told Anadolu that armed clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Last Friday, B'Tselem, an NGO, published two videos documenting the Israeli army's execution of two Palestinians at a close range in the West Bank during the raid on the Al-Far'a camp on Dec. 8.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injuring 51,000 others, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.