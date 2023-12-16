PAKISTANS FIRST ARTIFICIAL RAIN EXPERIMENT TARGETS AIR POLLUTION

Pakistan witnessed on Saturday its first-ever artificial rain experiment, a groundbreaking move aimed at dealing with dangerous levels of air pollution.



"It drizzled in at least 10 areas of Lahore," Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters after the first experiment in the country.



Naqvi said that Lahore consistently ranked as the most polluted city in the world including on the day of the experiment.



He said authorities were monitoring the impact of artificial rain in a radius of 15 kilometres.



He said that the experiment was carried out with the help of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



A team of experts from the UAE had been waiting in the city for at last two weeks. On Saturday, 48 flares were deployed for cloud seeding.



Naqvi ensured the safety of the artificial rain, citing over 1,000 annual missions by the UAE and similar technologies employed by the United States and other nations.



Air quality in Lahore had been particularly bad in the last few weeks and the provincial government employed several tactics including the early closure of businesses and keeping schools off for two extra days to help improve the air quality - but nothing worked.



The Pakistani authorities blame industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns and vehicles, and the burning of crop residue and general waste for causing air pollution and smog in the central Punjab province.



Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions but is among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable nations.



