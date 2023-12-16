German defence minister probing ways to boost military personnel

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is looking into reintroducing a form of military conscription along the Swedish model, the Sunday edition of the national daily Die Welt reported.



"All young women and men there are considered, while only some of them do basic military service in the end," Pistorius said.



He noted that while the ministry was looking into all options to counter a personnel shortage in the German military, the Bundeswehr, any model would require a political majority.



Military service was suspended in Germany in 2011 after being in force for 55 years. Shortly after taking office in January, Pistorius described the decision as a mistake that could not easily be corrected.



During a debate on the issue in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected a return to military conscription.



Speaking to Die Welt, Pistorius said: "At the time, there were reasons for suspending conscription. But looking back it was a mistake."



Pistorius added that reintroduction would be problematic, structurally, constitutionally and politically, and for that reason he was looking into other models.



Alexander Müller, defence spokesman for the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), a junior partner in the coalition headed by Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), came out against Pistorius's proposal.



The reintroduction of conscription would be "a huge intrusion into freedoms that is not in proportion to the threat facing Germany," he said, adding that there was no political majority for the necessary constitutional change.



"It will not be possible to force the most active and fittest young people into the army, while leaving all the others to their professional freedom," he said. The Bundeswehr needed highly motivated and well paid personnel serving voluntarily, Müller said.



