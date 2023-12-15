Zelenskyy says Ukraine to celebrate another ‘victorious decision’ with EU accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will have another "victorious decision" when celebrates its accession to the EU.

"There will be another victorious decision-the time will come when we will be able to celebrate Ukraine's accession to the EU," Zelenskyy said in a televised address to the nation in the city of Lviv late Thursday, after returning from an unannounced visit to a US Army base in Wiesbaden, Germany.

His remarks came after the European Council announced it will commence membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, the countries which received candidate status in June 2022.

It also granted formal candidate status to Georgia.

Describing the result of the European Council meeting as "truly remarkable" for Ukraine and all of Europe, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to those who supported Kyiv and "fulfilled exactly what we had agreed upon," as well as everyone in Ukraine who did "everything necessary."

"We have fulfilled the recommendations of the European Commission. We have dispelled doubts. Today, there is a decision to open negotiations on accession to the EU. This step will be followed by the next ones," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine still has a massive job in integrating itself to the EU, but Kyiv has proven what it is capable of and they will do it.

"Many people in Ukraine are now in high spirits, and this is important, this is motivation. And I congratulate all of you, each and every one of you, on what has been achieved! Achieved by all of us who, through the unity of Ukraine, are strengthening the unity of the whole of Europe," he added.

Zelenskyy also thanked Ukrainian forces on the front, saying he came back to Ukraine with a decision on EU accession and with further military support, referring to his negotiations in Washington.