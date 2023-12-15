New Azerbaijan Party nominates President Ilham Aliyev for reelection

Azerbaijan's governing New Azerbaijan Party on Friday nominated President İlham Aliyev for reelection in the country's early presidential poll next year.

Baku-based Trend News Agency reported that the decision was made at an extended meeting of the party's leadership held in the country's capital.

Ilham Aliyev's candidacy was unanimously approved, it added.

Last week, Aliyev announced that an early presidential election will be held in the country next February.

"The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure that the extraordinary presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 7, 2024," the order stated.

The next presidential elections in Azerbaijan were scheduled for 2025.